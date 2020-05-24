Tamar Braxton On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert: ‘We’re In A Really, Really Good Place’

Three years after their tumultuous split and accusations of domestic violence and infidelity, Tamar Braxton says she and Vincent Herbert have a great relationship.

“[It’s] not even just that, it’s all the years of trying to figure out where we fit, right?,” the Braxton Family Values star told Entertainment Tonight. “Because for 16 years, we’ve been together and been best friends, and I think what we had to revert back to is, remembering that we were friends first and it took a little while, especially, you know, with [my boyfriend, David Adefeso], in the mix of things. But we’re in a really, really good place.”

They had to realize that they had to resolve their differences in order to co-parent their six-year-old son, Logan.

“We realized it’s not about us,” she added. “It’s not about our feelings. It’s not about what happened. It’s about Logan, and it’s about us setting the best example for him and being there for him. So, that’s the choice we made. You have to make that choice, though.”

The 43-year-old said going to therapy motivated her and Herbert to learn how to navigate co-parenting in the wake of their divorce.

“The counselor was like, ‘You guys might want to get along for your kid,’ and then that is when we made the decision,” she continued, “It’s about him and not about us.”

Braxton filed for divorce in October of 2017 after being married for nine years.

Now that those dark days of divorce are behind her, Braxton is eager to have more children. She said being in quarantine has made her consider adding to her family.

“I’m crossing my fingers hoping I’ll get lucky,” she said about having more children with Adefeso. “I really, really want more kids. Being in this quarantine reminded me how lonely my son is.”