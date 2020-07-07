How To Stock Your Summer Home Bar

My husband and I are in the process of building our own little bar on our balcony. We’ll have proper stools, a nice finished wood slat that juts out from the railing, twinkle lights, and possibly a sign with the name of the bar on it. We haven’t landed on a name yet. But this project has been consuming us for weeks because we don’t have a yard or patio, and right now, during a pandemic, having that personal outdoor space is essential to getting through this thing. If you aren’t comfortable going to parks or visiting friends in their yards, or if you just want a way to get out without actually going out, then having some outdoor space in your own home is the key. We have a lovely home that was, unfortunately, not blessed with much of an outdoor space. So we’re finding ways to maximize our little balcony. For us, that’s making an at-home bar. I think a lot of people are looking for ways to bring the experiences they usually went out for, into their homes. If I can’t go to bars for…who knows how long…then I’m bringing the bar experience to our balcony. Some are making fully loaded home gyms. Some are making some impressive home offices. For us, it’s a bar. I guess that shows where our priorities lie! But if you are like us, then you should know about these multipurpose staples of a good home bar. They’ll help get you through these months when you can’t visit your favorite cantina or Tiki bar.

A rolling storage cart

Stop stashing your booze in that cabinet with all of the random items like measuring tape or trail mix. Get a proper rolling tray. Perhaps one with an iron frame and mirrored shelves. An attractive rolling cart will get you excited about investing in quality bar items, and it gives you the option to roll it to wherever you may be drinking that evening – whether that’s the patio or your living room.