How To Fall More In Love With Your Partner Every Day

I think the dream would be to feel as in love with your partner as you were during the honeymoon phase, forever. I remember thinking, at some point, at the start of every relationship I’ve ever had, “I hope this feeling never ends.” And it always did – always, except for with one person. That would be my husband today. We’ve been together for the better part of a decade and I genuinely wake up every day so excited to see him. I know it’s a bit corny, but it’s something I want for everybody! I wake up feeling like there is this very special, very exciting, and even very new thing in my life – like you do when you’re just a few months into dating somebody you’re really into. Part of what’s driving that is the simple fact that we are very compatible. Some of our love for each other is due to no work or effort on our part, but unchangeable traits that just make us feel very connected. But that can be true for a lot of couples who eventually fall out of love, anyways. The other half of our little recipe for constantly-growing love involves effort. But it’s so, so worth it. When they say that “Marriage is hard work” they often leave out the part, “But it’s so worth it. And it’s fun work, too.” That’s how it should feel in a good marriage. Here are ways to feel more in love with your spouse each day.

via GIPHY

Aim to laugh together

When you laugh with someone, you are connecting with them on dozens of micro levels that it’s almost difficult to explain, or detect. But you are possibly never more on the same page with someone as when you’re laughing together. Your intellect and values and secret languages are communicating when you laugh together.