Over It: Summer Walker And London On Da Track Have Reportedly Broken Up

I can’t say I was a fan of Summer Walker’s relationship with producer, London On Da Track. Initially, I didn’t know anything about it. But once I saw London put his hands around Summer’s neck and choke her on camera—even after she told him to stop—I was rooting for her to find her way out of it.

Now, according to reports, including one from our sister site, Bossip, that might have happened. Sources are reporting that the couple has quietly parted ways.

The Neighborhood Talk reported that someone close to the couple claimed they’d ended their relationship about a month ago. The source claims that Summer is “taking time to focus on herself and he is working with other artists.”

I’m sure there were people who liked these two together. I wasn’t one of them.

Commentary from sources is one thing but London has deleted all pictures of he and Summer from his Instagram page. Apparently, she’s done the same.

There are still those who question the end of the relationship, claiming that London wished her a happy birthday and the two still follow one another on Instagram.

Others were quick to note that he called Summer “kiddo” in the birthday post, which isn’t exactly the most romantic language.

Some people theorized that Summer and London’s codependency probably put strain on their relationship once they were unable to leave the house.

Either way, time will tell. If they are done, they’ll always have Over It.