How To Rebound From A Toxic Work Environment

Every workplace has its share of drama and pettiness, but hostile work environments are about much more than a clash of personalities. Morale is low and most employees hate reporting to work each day. Workers are belittled, underpaid, under-promoted, and typically don’t feel respected or appreciated for their work or ideas. There may even be illegal practices going on such as sexual harassment and discrimination based on race, gender, or sexual orientation.

A collaborative study conducted by researchers at Harvard and Stanford found that workplace stressors have damaging effects on the health of employees — both physically and mentally. However, one of the most notable effects is how they can impact your self-esteem. Many people who have worked in a hostile environment report feelings of insecurity and loss confidence in their abilities.

If this sounds like you and you’re wondering how to rebound in the aftermath of working in a hostile environment, continue reading.