Tamron Hall Accused Of Being Insensitive After At Least 18 Staffers Are Released From Their Contracts

“The Tamron Hall Show” is undergoing massive changes in preparation for next season. Among those changes includes the firing of at least 18 former employees.

Earlier this year, the daytime talk show signed on Candi Carter as its new executive producer. According to Page Six, since joining the team, Carter, who previously served as executive producer at “The View,” brought on several new production staffers who worked on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“They’ve hired several Oprah alum to build her second season,” an insider told the publication.

“Their initial executive producer didn’t have the Rolodex to assemble a ‘dream team,’ and that’s what Candi is doing. She quietly brought on Kristin Graham, a former producer on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,” another added.

Within a couple of weeks of Carter’s hiring, the series has reportedly experienced a significant ratings boost; however, that didn’t stop the show’s leadership from releasing at least 18 staffers from their contracts.

“It was a bloodbath. Candi and Tamron purged. If you were a Geddie hire, you had to go. They set up calls and informed people one by one over the phone,” said a third source.

A spokesperson for the daytime talk show tells The Daily Mail staffers weren’t fired per se, leadership simply chose not to renew their contracts.

“This story is entirely inaccurate. There were no layoffs or firings; rather, the show is making behind-the-scenes changes and chose not to renew some staff. We appreciate everyone’s contributions to our first season,” the statement read. “Change is not uncommon for a show between seasons. It remained a top priority to ensure our entire creative team remained employed during the season in the midst of the pandemic.”

The spokesperson went on:

“We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the viewer response to recent shows, including coverage of COVID-19 and our episodes focused on the national conversation on race. We are assembling an even bigger team for season two and beyond, on the heels of three Emmy nominations.”

Regardless of the reason, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re in the midst of a pandemic and several former employees are now out of a job.

“Around 20 people lost their jobs yesterday at the Tamron Hall Show. It was a giant blood bath,’ production sources told Daily Mail. “[Tamron] is living her best life on her personal Instagram while people are losing their livelihoods.”