“There Have Been Several Rumors” Quad Webb Clarifies Relationship To Baby Ariana

Last month, we reported that Quad Webb, of “Married to Medicine” fame announced that she was welcoming a newborn baby girl into her family.

Webb said, “We have a new baby that’s on the way, and so we’re very happy about her. She’s in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we’re very excited about her. And my mom and I have custody of her. And so, I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

Naturally, people assumed that Webb had adopted the child who was born on April 8.

But recently, the reality tv star offered some clarification about the nature of her parental role.

During an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish, Webb shared that Ari is not her adopted daughter.

“I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter. My mom and are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother.”

When Quad initially announced, via a statement to Daily Dish, that Ari would be joining her family, the use of the word “village” was used intentionally.

“We are the village here to support baby Ari. We appreciate your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

While Quad hasn’t exactly spelled out what type of supportive role she will play in Ari’s life, it seems from her wording that finances will at least be a component in the relationship.

“I just want to be able to give her the best life possible, and I am responsible for that, and she’s gonna get that.”

Last week, Quad shared her first, little sneak peek of baby Ari in a photo posted on Instagram.