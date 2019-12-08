Tamron Hall Denies That She ‘Blew A Gasket’ Over Kelly Clarkson’s Show Being Renewed

Tamron Hall has come forward to deny that she was frustrated that Kelly Clarkson’s television show was renewed before hers. According to reports, once Hall heard about Clarkson’s show being renewed for a season two, she screamed ‘We would have gotten an early renewal too if you were all doing a better job!’ during a staff meeting. The former Today anchor says this is 100 percent false.

“It’s ironic that a few days after I said on my show that I’ve seen ‘men storm out of rooms, puffing and huffing, and no one says anything’ while ‘women [who] speak up [are viewed] as difficult’ that someone would leak a false story about me being difficult,” she wrote on Instagram. “As I said live on my show while defending Gabrielle Union, women are perceived as ‘difficult’ when they speak up. I have never once complained about Kelly’s renewal – I am so happy for my fellow Texan. I’m excited about my show and I can’t wait for season 2!!”

An insider allegedly told The Daily Mail that Hall was becoming difficult to work with due to her being worried about the success of The Tamron Hall Show.

“She wasn’t mad per se that Kelly’s show got picked up for a second season, but she’s apparently frustrated with the direction of her show and afraid of it becoming a failure after walking away from her job at NBC and banking everything on this opportunity working. She’s been on edge since the show launched, but each week she’s become more and more difficult to work with.”

The insider also alleged that Hall micromanaged the staff of her show.

“Either she’s having a hard time grasping that concept or just doesn’t care, but it has created a very challenging climate behind the scenes.”

Besides Hall, Disney TV’s Senior Vice President of Syndication, Daytime, & Sports William Burton also denied allegations that Hall was difficult and unhappy with the direction of her show.

‘We had an extremely successful launch. Disney, Tamron, and Bill Geddie are all very pleased with the direction and performance of the show, and we look forward to our continued success,” Burton told The Daily Mail.

The Tamron Hall Show premiered back in September on ABC.