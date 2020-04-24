It Looks Like 2 Chainz Is Actually Not Reopening His Atlanta Restaurants For Dine-In Service

After different circulating reports online, rapper 2 Chainz will not move forward with fully reopening his two Escobar Restaurant and Tapa restaurant locations in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a tweet from CBS46.

JUST IN: Local celebrity @2chainz opts to keep the doors of his Atlanta restaurant closed for now. #Atlanta #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iTDbzqjwAM — CBS46 (@cbs46) April 24, 2020

A second tweet from CBS46 news anchor Shon Gables, corroborated the report. “I just confirmed with @2chainz,” she wrote. “His Atlanta restaurant is NOT open for business.”

On Friday TMZ reported Atlanta-based rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop Dillard were switching from take-out service to full-service following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s controversial directive.

While his business partner Snoop Dillard told TMZ they would ensure the enforcement of safety measures, the decision was largely frowned up and criticized on social media.

Y’all think 2chainz gone pay his staffs medical bills when they get sick? pic.twitter.com/JSSr4msPUc — Mother #24 #2 (@KarriJasmineTho) April 24, 2020

Mama is on the phone… she said 2Chainz ain’t yo mama and y’all can’t go to Escobar Monday pic.twitter.com/FEecGkVH4g — ALEX HAYNES (@AlexUnmuted) April 24, 2020

Safety measures included, routine staff temperature checks for entry and distributing mandatory masks and gloves for cooks and servers. If an employee exhibited any coronavirus symptoms they would be sent home to quarantine for 14 days. Whether or not they would be paid for that time, remains unknown.

However, it was the mention that hookah use would be allowed, along with different DJ sets, that made most people on social media additionally outraged. TMZ reported the hookah’s would be thoroughly cleanded before and after use, while ensuring social distancing practices are kept.

Both Escobar locations were operating with take-out service in compliance with the former stay-at-home order, but switching to full service raised concerns, especially as the outcome of the pandemic still continues to weigh heavily on Black communities in Georgia and around the world.

Dillard reportedly told TMZ that shutting their doors and regulating to take-out service resulted in a 95 percent decrease in sales, which forced them to furlough 80 percent of staff. Owners were going to bring back 65 percent of staff, resulting to 80 people, with the hope that 100 percent of the staff would eventually return.

Earlier this week Georgia Governor Brian Kemp angered constituents and gained national attention after announcing hair salons, barber shops, gyms,nail salons and massage parlors would be allowed to open on Friday, April 24, while restaurants and theaters would have to wait until Monday, April 27.

Kemp’s decision was supported by members of his conservative base who link to an uprising of conservatives around the nation who could care less about the communities affected by COVID-19, even if falls directly in the middle of their own.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urged residents to ignore the order and to maintain their health by staying inside until public health officials make the call for a safe return to normalcy, whatever that will mean, after this subsides.

While, we know that small businesses are also suffering under the pandemic, Black leaders and business owners also have to ensure that there’s a community to come back to after this is over. If a fully fleshed out plan to reopen the country is not delivered and adhered to, we can find ourselves in the same position or even worse, months from now.

Glad to hear that 2 Chainz decided to make his momma proud and leave the doors closed.