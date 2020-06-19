Terry Crews Says He’s Been Dismissed From Conversations On Race Because He Has A “Mixed-Race Wife”

In a recent interview with “The Talk:” actor Terry Crews defended his recent comments about the potential for Black supremacy to become an issue in America as we fight to tear down white supremacy.

“What I said was, defeating white supremacy without white people could create Black supremacy,” Crews told the daytime TV hosts. “In Black America, we have gatekeepers.”

He went on to allege that these so-called gatekeepers have essentially dismissed him because his wife, Rebecca Crews, is bi-racial.

“We have people who have decided who is going to be Black and who’s not,” went on. “And I simply — because I have a mixed-race wife — have been discounted from the conversation a lot of the time, by very, very militant movements, the Black power movement.”

Crews went on to say that his Blackness has been called into question because of his success.

“I’ve been called all kinds of things — like an Uncle Tom — simply because I’m successful, simply because I’ve worked my way out of Flint, Michigan,” he said. “Blackness is always judged. It’s always put up against this thing, and I’m going, ‘Wait a minute: That right there is a supremacist move. You have now put yourself above other Black people.’ ”

While he explained that he understands how the term “Black supremacy” was upsetting to people who viewed his comments, he does not regret using the phrase and he stands by his statement.

“I can’t really regret it, because I really want the dialogue to come out,” he said. “Maybe there’s another term that might be better — we’re ‘separatist’ or ‘elitist’ or something like that. But the thing is, I’ve experienced supremacy even growing up. I’ve had Black people tell me that the white man is the devil. I’ve experienced whole organizations that … because of the suffering of Black people, they have decided that now, we are not equal, we’re better. And I think that’s a mistake.”