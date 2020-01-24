Gabrielle Union Is Rightfully Pissed Regarding Terry Crews’ Comments On Her “AGT” Exit
After Terry Crews voiced his thoughts on Gabrielle Union’s exit from NBC’s showcase America’s Got Talent, claiming the show offered “the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” and adding that racism and a toxic work culture was “not his experience,” Union swiftly took to Twitter on Friday to reclaim her time.
Just a day prior Crews sat down with the hosts of Today where he distanced himself from Union’s experience. A Variety report published after her termination, which spoke with numerous sources, claimed she was asked to refrain from wearing hairstyles that were “too Black” and felt isolated after she reported a racial joke made by her co-worker, Jay Leno.
After a few days of build up, the show’s producers agreed to launch an investigation into AGT‘s work environment. In the midst of the investigation, former judge Heidi Klum and Crews, who currently serves as the show’s host, have both claimed that Union’s experience was not one they shared. But after Crew’s interview, it was clear that Union could no longer remain silent.
While she never specifically mentions Crews, Union began her Twitter commentary by responding to writer Wanna Thompson, who offered support after Crews’ interview went viral.
“Thank u!” Union wrote. Cuz girlllllll Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”
Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed…But we already know,” Union continued.
And in reference to Crews’ claims that the show values diversity behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, Union had this to say:
As the investigation is ongoing, Union was committed to remain silent but, she voiced that she would rather continue to speak her truth and maintain her autonomy.
Crews’ comments proved to be discouraging and unsettling for many who believed he should have offered more support to Union or remained silent. By adding his voice to the other side, it left Union alone and without an important, nuanced outlook on the dynamics behind the scenes, as Union and Crews were the lone two Black faces on the show.
And many pointed out that after Crews came forward about being a victim of sexual assault, Union was one of his main supporters, being a rape victim herself.
Union has a plethora of folks on social media who have her back as the story continues to evolve. This is definitely nowhere near the end, nor should it be.