“I Want To Further Make Amends With Black Women:” Terry Crews Offers Second Apology To Gabrielle Union

In light of the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many other Black men and women, Terry Crews felt it necessary to revisit his strained relationship with former “America’s Got Talent” co-star Gabrielle Union.

“If we are to move forward as a people we must do the work required to heal the relationships in our community first. To whom much is given, much is required. I have a huge responsibility —and I vow to honor it,” Crews tweeted Thursday. “It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology.”

He went on:

“The murder of George Floyd has forced me to search my heart to find out what more I can do, as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as a Black man, to ensure our community can not only survive but thrive in this new world.”

This second apology comes nearly three months after his first, which he offered after he downplayed the actress’s experiences of racism on the set of “America’s Got Talent,” calling it ““the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

He later doubled down on his comments, essentially stating that he owed Union nothing and that the only woman he is obligated to please is his wife, Rebecca.

“There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca,” he wrote. “Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/boyfriends/partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”

Terry’s second apology comes on the heels of NBC’s announcement that their investigation found no evidence of racism or sexism on the set of “America’s Got Talent”. Union has since spoken out regarding her terrible experiences on the set of the talent show and filed a discrimination complaint against the network.