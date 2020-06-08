Terry Crews Dragged For Being Problematic Again: “Defeating White Supremacy Without White People Creates Black Supremacy

One step forward and two steps back.

Just days after stating that he wanted to make amends with Black women, Terry Crews made comments about the dangers of so-called Black supremacy that left many perplexed and troubled.

In a tweet Saturday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor argued that dismantling white supremacy without the help of white people will lead to Black supremacy.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” he wrote.

Of course, his comments were met with immediate pushback — including from his “Everybody Hates Chris” co-star, Tyler James Williams — as the assumption that the absence of white supremacy will result in the rise of black supremacy is problematic. However, the actor stood by his comments, only attempting to clarify.

“I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”

Political activist Kevin Powell also addressed Crews’ comments, writing:

“This makes absolutely no sense, makes very Black self-hating assumption that Black folks would actually try to do harm to White people in major ways, when there is no proof in history of any such behavior even remotely close to White supremacist behavior,” he wrote. “Please read books, sir.”

“That’s not what I’m saying Kevin. At all,” Crews responded.

As people continue to chime in, the actor attempted to defend himself by talking about “gatekeepers of blackness,” which honestly didn’t seem to have much to do with his original comments. Things only took a downward spiral from there. You can peep the rest of the exchange below.