Terry Crews’ Wife Rebecca Crews Has Double Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

While people across the country are taking extra precautions to stay safe during the coronavirus, Terry Crews’ wife Rebecca was worried about another deadly disease. A few weeks before the pandemic arose, she was diagnosed with Stage one breast cancer. Since finding out she made the decision to under a double mastectomy to keep the cancer from spreading.

“Though it was Stage 1, you’re overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity,” she told People.

A few weeks ago she had a routine mammogram and even though her results came back fine, she insisted that she have an ultrasound performed. Twelve years ago, she had a lump removed from her right breast and ever since then she has asked for ultrasounds with her mammograms each year during her physical exams. This year, a small lump was found in her right breast again and after a biopsy it was deemed cancerous. Despite the bad news, the 54-year-old said she she knew that she “was going to be okay.”

“After the call I had this clear vision of myself stepping through a door, and on the other side of this door, the sun was shining brightly and I was very happy,” she said.

She recalled breaking the news to Terry Crews, which he didn’t take well.

“My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die,” she said. “He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, ‘I need you to be strong for me,’ and he said, ‘Okay’ and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug.”

Now that she is home recovering her from her double mastectomy surgery, her husband has been waiting on her hand and foot.

“I have to give him his props because he’s been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just really stepping up. I tease him all the time, I’m like, Did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?!”

Crews does have moments when she gets nervous about contracting COVID-19 since the things she’s experiencing as she recovers mimics the symptoms of the deadly virus like pressure in her chest. She also has a compromised immune system.

“I’ve been so nervous, too, because a couple times I’ve woken up in the middle of the night with trouble breathing and thought, ‘Oh no,’ ” she said.

Crews is using this time to not only reflect and recover but also adopt a healthier lifestyle but cutting down on sugars and dairy.