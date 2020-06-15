11 Black Businesses To Get Your Coffee From Instead Of Starbucks

Since the Black Lives Matter Movement refueled following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and now Rayshard Brooks, Black people and our supporters have made precise demands. One of those demands has been for our allies to #pulluporshutup, which has led brands to make statements and, most of all, put their money where their mouth is regarding supporting organizations that support black people and our fight for equality.

Among the mass of brands vowing to stand with Black people is Starbucks. On June 1, the coffee retailer made its first statement, tweeting it would “stand in solidarity with our Black partners, customers, and communities.” This short tweet was followed by a more in-depth statement committing to support Black Lives Matter and confront bias and racism and be “a part of change.” Starbucks also pledged to donate $1 million to “organizations promoting racial equity and more inclusive and just communities.”

Good stuff, right? That was until Starbucks employees informed Buzzfeed that the company prohibited them from wearing Black Lives Matter attire due to its dress code policy. The same dress code policy that also includes any type of political, religious, or personal accessories or clothing. However, the gag is that employees stated Starbucks made an exception for attire celebrating LGBTQ rights and marriage equality and even issues attire and accessories supporting the cause.

So yeah, people are not too happy with Starbucks right now. I am thinking maybe we should have told them to pull up and shut up because now that they have been called out, they are back peddling to clean things up. Starbucks followed up with company shirts supporting the Black Live Matter Movement, claiming that this is the reason they prohibited the attire. However, we aren’t buying it, and some are vowing not to buy their coffee either.

For those of you who need your coffee fix but want to take your Black bucks somewhere other than Starbucks, here are 11 options.

Russell’s Gourmet Coffee focuses on healthy and organic coffees and beverages “that are not only good for you but taste great as well.” The eight-year-old business currently has operations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Atlanta, GA.