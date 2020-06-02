A Website Used Breonna Taylor’s Name To Raise Funds For Louisville Police

Viscous disruptors used Breonna Taylor‘s name to funnel funds to the Louisville Metro Police Department, according to a report by the Louisville Journal Courier.

While the link has since been taken down, the website BreonnaTaylor.com was fielding people to a homepage which read, “In this divided and chaotic world we hope anyone coming here supports good local police, firefighters, healthcare workers, and other essential personnel.”

“Angry (sic) is not a justification for violence and destruction,” the site continued. “Please do not make it worse.”

The page instructed readers to send donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation (LMPF), a private group which hosts fundraisers for police and public safety initiatives. Donations asks ranged from $100 to $10,000.

Tracie Shifflett, the director of the LMPF disassociated from the post, claiming the organization had no involvement.

“We would NEVER do something so inappropriate and are doing our best to track down who put our link on this page,” Shifflett said. “We are saddened and disheartened that someone would do this, especially during this time when we need unity and not division.”

And Ryan Nichols, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police representing the LMPD said their group was unaware of the website and had no involvement.

Prior to the website being taken down, Lonita Baker, the lawyer representing Taylor’s family called the whole matter a disgrace.

“It is a slap in the face whether they were part of putting this site together or not they have not tried to take it down,” Baker told The Courier Journal.

Taylor, a 26-year-old decorated EMT was shot and killed by the LMPD in the early hours of March 13, when officers used a battering ram to enter her apartment during a botched narcotics raid. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder for striking one of the officers in the leg, after he fired at the group as they unlawfully entered her apartment.

Currently, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, have yet to face arrest or charges for their involvement. Instead, they have been placed on administrative leave.

However, there are legitimate causes being raised in Taylor’s name including numerous petitions and a website fightforbreonna.org, directing users to actionable items that can be taken so that her family sees justice.