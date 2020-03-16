“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” Star Charmaine Walker Welcomes Baby With Hubby Nick Bey

After adding wife and business owner, Black Ink Crew: Chicago‘s Charmaine Walker just added “first time mom” to her list of accomplishments over the weekend.

The 2nd City Ink shop owner shared her journey with fans ever since revealing her pregnancy last fall, shortly after the unexpected death of her mom, Glenda. The juxtaposition of one of the happiest times with her life coupled with devastating loss resulted in numerous periods of reflection for Charmaine and her husband Nick “Neek” Bey.

But on March 14, the couple welcomed their baby girl Nola Glenda Bey—the new baby’s name as a dedication to Charmaine’s mom and her favorite city, New Orleans.

“Welcoming out daughter Nola Glenda Bey! Today is the best day [of] my life! Labor was LIT! I would do it over n over again. Big thank you to my husband @neekbey for being my soldier through it all. So worth it!” she wrote.

Nola weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and is 19. 5 inches according to the new mom, who shared several photos of her baby girl swaddled in blankets and bonnets.

“When I was pushing her out I had an image of my mom holding her and it was the most beautiful experience ever,” Charmaine wrote.

In a December 2019 interview with Essence Charmaine revealed how she got through the challenging time of experiencing grief during pregnancy.

“Obviously [my pregnancy] is something I wanted to share with her,” she began. “It hurts so bad that she won’t be here for this. But on the other end, I am grateful that I’m pregnant right now because I have to process her death with a sober state of mind. I can’t run to any vices to get through this. Being reminded that there’s life inside of me does bring joy.”

Charmaine also posted a side-by-side of her daughter and mom in her most recent Instagram post.

Congratulations to the couple and welcome to the world Baby Bey!