Charmaine Walker Of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” Is “Nervous” About Giving Birth As She Enters Her Third Trimester

Black Ink Crew Chicago cast member Charmaine Walker already brings enough energy for two, but now she’s serving energy for three after confirming her pregnancy earlier this month.

This moment is bittersweet for Charmaine after a whirlwind year of extreme highs and devastating lows. In May Charmaine and her longtime boyfriend Nick “Neek” Bey got engaged during a family trip to South Carolina. But in October she suddenly lost her mother Glenda who, if you’ve watched the television show, was one of Charmaine’s fiercest advocates.

“I’m excited for this baby and would go through anything for it,” she told PEOPLE Magazine. “To feel my baby move makes it so awesome and so worth it.”

For the most part she exclaimed that her pregnancy has been “amazing,” and the one thing she’s nervous about is giving birth, as the reality nears closer and closer.

She confessed, “it seems like it is such a big experience and I just hope I can handle it!”

Walker is known for her larger than life, yet nurturing personality and her over the top ideas on the hit VH1 show, but she’s also added “business owner,” (opening up a tattoo shop called Second City Ink) and “wife” to her name this year. With all of her ventures, she’s focused on how she will create a healthy balance to ensure she’s giving everyone in her life, including herself, what they need.

“I can’t say how much time I’ll take off, but I will definitely get back to work when the time is right,” she said. “I think those first few months are important to bond with my baby and take care of myself.”

The reality star told the outlet that she planned a lavish gender reveal next week for family and friends. If the baby is a girl, she will be named Nola Glenda Bey, after Charmaine’s mother, and if it is a boy, he will be named, Nick Glen Bey Jr, after her husband.