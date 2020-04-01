College Milestones Your Kid Is Missing During The Shutdown

It’s no secret that campus and dorm life are just breeding grounds for bacteria. That’s why you get issues like staff infections in campus housing, and why, the second one kid on campus gets the flu, everybody gets it. Students are living on top of each other—literally, with many sleeping in bunk beds. Sometimes you have six to eight students sleeping in just one dorm, all sharing one bathroom. And what about the libraries where they study? All crammed in together, resting their heads on the very desk someone else just did 20 minutes ago. Their gyms see a lot of action too, and I’m not sure that college students are as considerate when it comes to wiping down equipment as post-grads are. The cafeterias have platters of food that students lean over, deciding what they want, and giant communal bowls of bread rolls and apples that everyone reaches into. The opportunity for virus transmission is ripe.

If I were a college student, I would not want to be on campus during the COVID-19 outbreak. Well, to be more honest about my age, the more relatable scenario would be, if I were a parent to a college student, I wouldn’t want my kid on campus. Fortunately, many campuses across the country are shutting down and suspending in-class lessons. Even if your child’s hasn’t done so, pull her from campus anyways—her health isn’t worth the risk, all to graduate on time.

We know it’s for the best that young adults leave college campuses right now, but if you are the parent of a child homebound after her campus shut down, then you may notice she’s feeling a bit down. And that’s probably because there are a lot of college traditions and experiences that she’s missing out on. But, you can do some things to help recreate those.

via GIPHY

Spring break

Many college students were just on the brink of Spring Break when the country shut down, perhaps with plans to go to a friend’s family home in Tampa, go down to Cabo, spend a week in Palm Springs, or go boating in Lake Havasu. Now, those dreams are shattered, as they’re all stuck at home. You remember college Spring Break, right? You know your kid was looking forward to it.