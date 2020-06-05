They Told Her “The Houses Were Sold Out:” Tia Mowry Recalls Seeing Mom Experience Racism And Housing Discrimination While Dad Benefited From White Privilege

Though some will fight tooth and nail to deny its existence, white privilege is real. In an Instagram post in which she reflected on her childhood experiences, actress Tia Mowry recalled seeing her mother, Darlene Mowry, experience prejudice and racism while simultaneously witnessing her father, Timothy Mowry, benefit from white privilege.

One of the most disheartening experiences shared by Mowry was when her mother experienced housing discrimination as she and the family shopped for their first home.

“This is a photo of my beautiful mother. Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother,” Tia explained in a Throwback Thursday post.

Mowry explained that her mother walked into a model home and requested to see brochures only to be told by a realtor that all of the homes had been sold.

“We were buying our first home as a family,” the actress explained. “My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story.”

Despite housing discrimination being illegal, it is still a harsh reality for men and women of color because real estate is such a difficult industry to regulate. While outright instances of housing discrimination or “door slamming” has declined since the ’80s, real estate agents are still more likely to show Black families fewer homes and rental properties than their equally qualified white counterparts.

The mom of two concluded by saying that she is hopeful that things will change as we continue to rally against injustice.

“My #goal is to see #change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed,” she wrote. “However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come.”