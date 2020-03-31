Tia Mowry Breaks Down Thinking About Being Away From Her Siblings & Parents

If you sit and think about the virus, the lives it’s taken, the pain it’s caused and the way it’s affected our day-to-day lives, it’s easy to become overwhelmed.

That’s what happened to Tia Mowry when she was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight’s Katie Krause recently.

The interview started off light with Tia explaining how she was adjusting to being home with her husband and children all day. Tia said during the first week, she looked at the quarantine and social distancing as a blessing. But now, on day 14, she said things were starting to get to her.

“Yesterday, was a little overwhelming for me. I was meditating—because it’s one way of staying sane in the house—and I just started to cry. I literally just started bawling. And that had never happened to me before with meditation. And I think it’s because I was focusing on everyone else and not necessarily myself.

I was focusing on how do I keep the kids busy, I’m making dinner, how do I keep my husband busy. Cairo, just kind of juggling everything and Cree’s schooling online that I wasn’t able to tap into my own feelings and what I was feeling about this whole situation. So, you know, we’re doing okay.”

Afterward, Krause asked Tia how she pulls herself out of those moments. She credited her husband for helping to provide perspective.

Then Krause said, “How’s your sister doing? Are you able to see your family though all of this?”

Tia sighed deeply, “That has been the hardest part through all of this. Of course, I get to see my family, my husband and my children but—oh no, I’m about to cry. Nobody has asked that question. But not being able to see my dad, my brothers and my sister has been pretty hard because we’re all pretty close. But we handle it pretty well with FaceTiming each other.”

Tia FaceTiming each other has helped them get excited about the little things, like what they make for dinner.

She spoke specifically about her parents and the importance of people staying inside.

“It’s safer at home and staying at home saves lives.”

You can watch the whole interview below.