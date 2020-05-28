“I Need To Pay Off My Student Loans” And 4 Other Home Buying Myths Debunked

The home buying process can feel both mysterious and daunting, especially since there is so much misinformation out there regarding the path to homeownership. Worse, there is a significant racial disparity that exists in America in regard to Black homeownership that can deter our efforts to own. But it appears the tide could be turning; analysts at Zillow reported a 3.4 percent increase in Black homeownership in the second half of 2019.

“The Black homeownership rate has experienced its share of ups and downs in the past half-century — gains during the last half of the 20th century, then an outsized drop during the mid-2000s housing bust before these recent signs of a bounceback,” a representative for the online real estate database explained in a press release. “The rate of homeownership for Black households rose from 41.6% in 1970 to a peak of 46.5% in 2007. But homeowners of color were hit the hardest during the Great Recession, and by 2016 the Black homeownership rate had plummeted all the way below 1970 levels. At the end of 2019, 44% of Black households owned their home, an increase from lows hit during 2016 but still below the 2007 peak.”

In honor of that news and in an effort to push Black homeownership back towards that 2007 peak and beyond, here are five myths about homeownership that need to be debunked immediately.

You must have a down payment of 20 percent

It is widely believed that before you can purchase a home, you must have 20 percent of the cost of your desired home saved for a down payment. While making a 20 percent down payment can help homeowners to circumvent paying private mortgage insurance, obtain a lower interest rate, and negotiate lower monthly mortgage payments, it is not required. In reality, some lenders require as little as a 3 percent down payment.

You need perfect credit

While a less-than-stellar credit score can affect the terms of your loan as well as the type of home loans for which you may qualify, perfect credit is not necessary. Credit scores of 700 and above are ideal and will attract the best interest rate; however, it is not impossible to get approved with a score of 500 or above. In addition, lower scores may result in larger monthly payments and may prove to be more costly over time.

Prequalification and preapproval are one and the same

When it comes to the home loan application process, the terms preapproval and prequalification are used interchangeably, but they have starkly different meanings which can make or break your house hunt. Prequalification is the first step in the application process in which you discuss your debt, income, and assets with a lender. Many lenders also conduct a credit check during this time. Based on the information you provide and what appears on your credit report, the lender determines whether or not you qualify to move forward to the next step, which is preapproval. If you qualify, your lender will provide you with a prequalification letter, which will give you a general overview of how much you can afford to borrow and breakdown the mortgage options that are available to you. To be taken seriously by realtors, however, you will need to go through the preapproval process.

Preapproval requires you to submit a variety of financial documentation to your lender, from W2s to check stubs. During this process, your lender will seek to verify the information that you provided during prequalification such as employment, income, assets, and debt. Once you have a preapproval letter, realtors will see you as a serious homebuyer since a lender has actually gone through the process of verifying your assets.

A down payment is the only money you’ll need

While a down payment is likely the largest sum of money you’ll need on your journey to homeownership, it’s not the only money. According to Nerd Wallet, buyers can expect to pay between 2 to 5 percent of the loan cost in closing costs.

You can’t buy before you pay off your student loans

Contrary to popular belief, student loan debt does not make you automatically ineligible for a home loan. In reality, it comes down to your personal financial situation. First, lenders will review your payment history. If you have defaulted on your student loans or have a history of late payments, this could negatively affect your credit score, which could impact your eligibility for a loan. Next, lenders will examine your debt to income ratio. They want to see how much of your income is devoted to repaying debts, including student loans, as they believe this will affect your ability to pay your mortgage. If your debt-to-income ratio exceeds 43 percent, in most cases, it can make it more difficult to be approved for a loan.