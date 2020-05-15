Thoughtful COVID-19 Gifts For Those 65 And Up

COVID-19 has created a terrible dilemma in which we can’t care for our loved ones that need the most care: the elderly. During a scary and uncertain time like this, your instinct is to go be with your mother or grandmother or great aunt and make sure she’s taken care of. But the very act of visiting her could be what puts her at risk, as you could be a carrier of the virus. Staying away from this vulnerable group feels completely wrong and negligent, but the reality is that visiting them is what’s truly negligent. But you still want to be helpful. You don’t want your loved ones in this age group to feel alone or forgotten. You want to touch their lives in some way, even when you can’t literally touch them. In comes the beauty of package delivery!

Whether you decide to pack something up and drop it in the mailbox yourself (taking the necessary precautions), or send something via Amazon and other online retail sites to a loved one, there are a lot of gifts that would be particularly useful and comforting to those 65-and-up right now. It can be nice to know that you have done something to make the day of these loved ones easier and just more pleasant, even when you can’t be there. We can’t do the things we’d normally do for this vulnerable group right now, like go over to their homes and make them lunch or walk their pets or clean up a bit. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still let them know you’re thinking of them, and want to help however you can. Here are gifts that aged 65-and-up will appreciate right now.

Calming tea

These are very stressful times for everyone, and a nice cup of tea has a way of calming the nerves. Of course, there are varieties specifically meant to calm us down, like chamomile, SleepyTime tea, valerian root, lavender, and rosehip. If your loved one is struggling to wind down at night due to stress, these can be a thoughtful gift.