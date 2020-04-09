COVID-19 Safety For Sending And Receiving Mail

1 hour ago  |  
By Julia Austin
1 of 15

covid 19 safety

Source: Charday Penn / Getty

The Post Office is open, as it’s deemed an essential business. And, thank goodness we can send and receive packages right now. Many of us depend on that for so many reasons, like receiving medications and other critical supplies. We are ordering online more than ever, so our USPS, FedEx, and UPS employees are officially frontline workers. And let’s not forget Amazon, though their CEO is under some heat right now for possibly under-protecting his employees.

Packages are flying across the country more than ever. Postal traffic is heavy. It’s not ideal, but you may have to go into the post office to, for example, set up mail forwarding if you’re spending your quarantine away from your usual mailing address, or to access a PO Box. Even if you don’t have to visit the US Post Office in person, you’ll be handling packaging—either by sending or receiving. It’s important to take precautions with our mailing activities right now. Here are some tips for staying safe while handling packaging and mailing needs during COVID-19.

covid 19 safety

Source: alvarez / Getty

Order packaging online

Remember that you don’t have to buy your boxes, your padded envelopes, your bubble wrap, and similar packaging items at the post office. Many people touch the supplies there, so it’s best that you don’t. Order these online. The time between packaging and shipping to your front door could give a virus time to die.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN