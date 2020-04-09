COVID-19 Safety For Sending And Receiving Mail

The Post Office is open, as it’s deemed an essential business. And, thank goodness we can send and receive packages right now. Many of us depend on that for so many reasons, like receiving medications and other critical supplies. We are ordering online more than ever, so our USPS, FedEx, and UPS employees are officially frontline workers. And let’s not forget Amazon, though their CEO is under some heat right now for possibly under-protecting his employees.

Packages are flying across the country more than ever. Postal traffic is heavy. It’s not ideal, but you may have to go into the post office to, for example, set up mail forwarding if you’re spending your quarantine away from your usual mailing address, or to access a PO Box. Even if you don’t have to visit the US Post Office in person, you’ll be handling packaging—either by sending or receiving. It’s important to take precautions with our mailing activities right now. Here are some tips for staying safe while handling packaging and mailing needs during COVID-19.