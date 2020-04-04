The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Will Be Filmed Online

The Coronavirus pandemic has lead to the filming of many shows to be on pause. Even though the 12th season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has wrapped, fans were anticipating the drama-filled reunion show. A few weeks ago, it was announced that it was postponed but since then the pandemic has become more devastating. Cast member Kandi Burruss revealed on Instagram Live that the reunion show will now be taped online.

“They let us know the other day that we are going to be … we’re going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation,” she said.

Since taping has ended, she added that the ladies didn’t wait until the sit-down to begin to hash things out.

“Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would’ve thought it had been a reunion on the text messages. I said, ‘damn! Can ya’ll save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket,’ you know what I mean? It’s a mess!”

No word on when the reunion will premiere online.

Another reason the reunion had to be halted was because Andy Cohen, who serves as the host for every reunion of the Real Housewives franchise, had contracted the coronavirus. This week he returned to his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, and discussed the recovery process.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” Cohen recalled. “You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back.”

He added that while on quarantine, he loaded up on Tylenol and Vitamin C and it helped him fight off the deadly virus. Another thing that helped him recover was a pulse oximeter, which measures the amount of oxygen a person has in their lungs.

His symptoms included fatigue, tightness of the chest, chills, a fever, body aches and loss of smell and appetite.