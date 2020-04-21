Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Offers Damning Commentary On His Parenting In A Heartbreaking Tik Tok

With the violence that took place at the hands of his daughter Iyanna Mayweather, boxer Floyd Mayweather came forward to say that he tried his best in terms of parenting his children. As outsiders, we can’t say whether that’s true or not.

But recently, another one of his children, 16-year-old Jirah Mayweather offered her own scathing account about her father’s role as a father in her life.

Jirah recently created a Tik Tok video, soundtracked to the song “According to You,” by Orianthi.

While Jirah doesn’t speak during the video, the lyrics to song say quite a lot.

In a picture of herself standing next to Floyd, she captioned it with the title “dad.” Jirah points to him as the song plays, “According to you/I’m stupid/I’m useless./I can’t do anything right.”

Then in a picture of her brothers and sisters, which she captured “siblings,” she points to them as the lyrics play, “According to you/I’m difficult/Hard to please/Forever changing my mind.”

The Tik Tok cuts to Jirah sitting in front of the camera herself. She continues singing the song: “I’m a mess in a dress/ Can’t show up on time/ Even if it would save my life/ According to you, according to you.”

Then in a picture of herself and her late mother, Josie Harris, Jirah points to her mom, the late Josie Harris, and sings, “but according to [him]/I’m beautiful/incredible…”

There was no explanation included with the video. But I think the lyrics of the song speak volumes. What’s particularly devastating is the fact Jirah feels she’s lost the only person in her family who saw her in a positive light.

We don’t know if these feelings have caused some of her recent behavior as of late. As we reported earlier, in an online argument with rapper Bhad Bhabie, Jirah told her that “We don’t fight bitches around here, we stab them,” referencing the fact that her sister, Iyanna Mayweather, was recently arrested for stabbing another woman in an altercation over her boyfriend NBA Youngboy.

Whatever is going on with this entire family, we’re praying for them. Dealing with poor parents, the death of another and violent, public outbursts is a lot.

You can watch Jirah’s Tik Tok in the video below.