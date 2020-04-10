When You’re Mid-Breakup During Quarantine

A family member of mine was set to move out of the home in which she lived with her fiancé, just a week before the economic lockdown and stricter social distancing was enforced. They’d agreed to break up. She had just started searching for new apartments. She had a few appointments lined up for places to see the very weekend that nearly everything shut down. So, of course, the property managers she was going to meet with started cancelling their appointments. And even if they hadn’t, you don’t want to be driving around town apartment hunting in the middle of a pandemic. There is so much risk of exposure.

Imagine if she had found a place—how are you going to move during the Coronavirus outbreak? Just think about what goes into moving. The packaging of things and renting a truck and going in and out of the new building and the old several times, touching elevator buttons and opening dumpsters to recycle things. It’s an infection waiting to happen. So, now my family member, let’s just call her Kim, and her ex-fiancé are stuck together during the lockdown. It’s like a breakup on steroids. It’s pretty much your worst-case scenario.



via GIPHY

She can’t stay with family

The only other family she has in town are over the age of 65, and it’s not safe for her to stay with them, especially because she is still working part time doing small gigs like walking people’s dogs and running errands. She can’t risk becoming a carrier and bringing that to elderly family.