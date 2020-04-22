Realizations About Your Old Life You May Have Now

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty
I think we all get to be a bit more honest with ourselves right now. It’s not like anybody is around to hear it! And it’s not like the stakes are very high because, right now, no matter what we admit, very little changes about our day-to-day reality for the time being. And so I think some of us, with this distance from our old lives, are coming to some realizations about the way we used to do things. We were very busy before, and being busy has a way of keeping the truth hidden. You get into a routine, and life can feel like a train that’s just moving quickly on a set of tracks you never asked to be on. But then it’s hard to get off. And now, we really are off those tracks. We are figuratively off-track as a society, which gives us the space to examine the tracks we were on.
Maybe now, when you don’t just have to go through the motions of things, when you have plenty of free time, and when you’re not around anyone for whom you need to put on airs because you’re not around anyone, you’re coming to some realizations about your old life. Perhaps you can bring those realizations with you when life returns to normal, so your new normal can look different–better even.
via GIPHY
That relationship sucks
If you were just in a new relationship when this began, or you’d seen someone a few times, or you were in some sticky on-again-off-again thing
, then you likely didn’t quarantine with that person. It’s not like you lived together or were serious enough. So now, you’ve had forced space from the person. Now you’ve had a chance to see what you think and feel about the person without the pressure of having him in front of you, needing you to behave some sort of way.