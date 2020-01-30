Azriel Clary Says R. Kelly Beat Her With A Sneaker & Forced Victims To Make Child Pornography Tapes With Family Members

Now that she’s back reunited with her family Azriel Clary, 22, sat down with The Sun to recount the life she lived with the embattled R&B singer, R. Kelly.

Clary says that the relationship was abusive, physically, mentally and sexually, taking a dark turn after she met him in Orlando when she was 17-years-old. She said she was initially drawn to the singer because he promised to assist with her career, claiming that he would one day marry her.

But after moving in with him, becoming one of multiple girlfriends, she claims she was forced into having group sex with men and women and had to report her every move. Even her style of dress was dictated by the singer, she said. Many of these claims were corroborated by R. Kelly’s victims in the Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

“He beat me with a shoe, a size 12 foot Air Force One and he beat me all over which felt like hours and I was welped all the way from my neck down,” she said. Clary says the source of Kelly’s rage was because he caught her speaking on the phone with one of her childhood friends.

Clary continued, saying that Kelly would use emotional manipulation to gain forgiveness.

“Afterwards, he came in there and he apologized and sobbed and cried and he did everything to try and make me feel like he was so sincere,” she said.

One of the most harrowing parts of the interview was when Clary maintained the singer has multiple tapes of filmed sex acts between the women, and even darker, Clary alleges that some of the tapes show incestuous molestation between family members.

“He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it. And I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that. Because it’ll be incriminating them. There’s so much stuff. He has letters of people saying that they’ve stole from him,” she said.

“He has letters from people saying that they’ve been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member.

“He even has people on film molesting their younger nieces or younger brothers,” she continued.

“And so I know a lot of women out there are too embarrassed, humiliated, and ashamed to come out because this man had that much power to control them, to make them molest their younger niece or to molest their younger brother.”

Clary also said that Kelly has a multitude of women across the country, and he would use his lovers to recruit and manipulate other women, even at times promoting physical fights between one another.

“Robert has his live-in girlfriends, he has girlfriends in every city. He has flings in every city,” she said.

Kelly’s lawyer has denied Clary’s claims while the singer remains in jail awaiting trial on federal child pornography charges.