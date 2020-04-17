After Three Divorces And Dating Quite A Few “Boys,” Halle Berry Says Being Single Is So Nice, “I Might Stay Like This”

Sorry D-Nice, but Halle Berry is good on men right now. The 53-year-old mother of two, like the rest of us, is staying put in the house, and she’s not bothered about not having a romantic partner to be cooped up with.

During an Instagram Live session with collaborator Lena Waithe (the two are behind the BET series Boomerang), Berry shared that she’d pretty much been solo, nothing serious, for the last few years.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure,” she said, according to PEOPLE.

“I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me,” she said. “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

Berry didn’t intend to be single for this long initially, telling Waithe that she had planned to do a year of loving on herself.

“One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years,” she said. “But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me.”

No longer relationship driven, Berry isn’t interested in going about romance the same way she has in the past.

“I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me,” she said. “Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

While Berry says now that there isn’t anything wrong with the suitors of her past, she did say in 2016 that she realized she was entertaining “boys.”

“I looked at the part that I played and looked at the part the men I had married played. I had chosen boys,” she said at the time. “I wanted to do grown up things, but I was not with a grown up. I was choosing from a superficial place. I became a monster. I was head banging mad, because it was not working. Here, I am a woman, trying to be married to a boy.”

Well, this new Halle Berry isn't falling for young-minded men again. But as they say, experience is the best teacher

Danny Wood

Halle and New Kids on the Block star Danny Wood reportedly dated back in 1989. While visiting Watch What Happens Live a few years ago, Wood shared that tidbit of information while playing a game of “Plead the Fifth.”

“Everyone kinda knows this, but I dated Halle Berry back in the day,” he said.