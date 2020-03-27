BerryNice: Fans Want To See DJ D-Nice & Halle Berry Link Up After Flirting Inside Club Quarantine

DJ D-Nice is enjoying the fruits of his most recent quarantine party so it seems. Fans of the popular DJ and actress Halle Berry are here for the two to go out on a date after they enjoyed a public flirting session during D-Nice’s recent Instagram live DJ set.

So….something happened between DNice and Halle Berry during #CouchParty #ClubQuarantine #WhenWeAllVote chat last night…I hope D got the digits 😁 pic.twitter.com/OaDrZ4oKTo — AJ♍ 🎙🎧🎛📻 (@GirlyVirgo78) March 26, 2020

On Wednesday D-Nice and Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama teamed up to produce a set that would engage voters to register for the upcoming presidential election.

Just like his March 21 quarantine party, which saw the likes of Obama, Will Smith and Usher drop through, several celebrities sild through to make an appearance including Ms. Berry, who made her presence known at multiple times during the night.

“I could stay her all damn night,” Berry wrote at one point, complete with a purple heart emoji. She later added, “Already got my drank and feeling okay.” In another part of the DJ set Berry wrote “I love you,” and even asked him to call her.

As people hyped up their interaction in the comment section, D-Nice for the most part tried to downplay his excitement.

“Just when you think Club Quarantine couldn’t get any more epic, #HalleBerry and DJ D-Nice’s flirtatious banter is clearly the perfect plot for the next great Black love film after all this Rona stuff is over,” one commentator wrote. “What’s the club without shooting your shot?” The hashtag #BerryNice soon began to circulate over Twitter.

At the end of the night fans speculated on whether or not a set of smooth old school songs he played were dedicated to Berry.

“Good night Nice, you made my night,” Berry wrote as he played the last song of his set.

Halle and D-Nice said goodnight 50-11 times. It was too cute,” another commentator wrote.

While we’re not sure of their current relationship status, D-Nice has a teen daughter from a previous relationshp and was married to actress Malinda Williams, but divorced in 2009 and Halle Berry has two children, but split from her husband Olivier Martinez in 2015, fans will most definitely be on the lookout after the ‘rona clears to see if the two ever make anything out of their connection.

We’ll just have to wait and see!