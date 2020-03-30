Halle Berry Reminds People We Have Bigger Things To Worry About Than Her Son Playing Around In Her Heels

People have been sitting in the house for days, and in some cases, weeks, so the quest to combat boredom has many thinking outside of the box.

Halle Berry, who has been entertaining herself by flirting with DJ D Nice during his Club Qaurantine IG parties, shared a video of her son, Maceo, stomping around the house in her heeled boots recently. It seemed like a playful challenge for the 6-year-old, who struggled up the stairs in the cream heels as the family dog followed him. She captioned the clip, “Quarantine Day 12” with the crooked smile emoji:

It seemed simple enough to me, but with the way people love to place labels on children in today’s social media age, I already knew the foolishness would rear its ugly head soon enough.

The vast majority of comments were light and positive, with people wondering about the state of her boots after such rough wear. But some other people began to say they were hopeful that the child was Berry’s 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, and made comments like, “that’s how it starts” and “Please Mrs Halle not u too??”

She saw some of the things people were saying about her letting Maceo stumble around in her boots. She told one person, “harmless fun. It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl !”

She reiterated that it’s all “harmless fun” and reminded people, that she, and everyone else, had much bigger fish to fry with this coronavirus pandemic than worrying about Maceo’s playtime antics.

“Tryna survive right now,” she wrote. “You feel me ?”

Just last year, Berry opened up about the importance of teaching her son to be accepting of all people, and allowing him to figure out things without the limits of trying to enforce that some characteristics and behaviors are strictly for boys while others are strictly for girls.

“My job is to bring him down here, let him experience the love, the unity and discover on his own what this is all about,” she told Us Weekly after taking him to an LA Pride event last June. “I think that’s what my job is. It’s not to mind-lead, it’s to lead an experience. [Maceo can] be who he is and make up his own mind and … develop his own sensibilities.”

“My job is to expose him to all walks of life, and to all people,” she added.

Maceo is Berry’s son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whom she was married to from 2013-2016. She also has daughter Nahla from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.