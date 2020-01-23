Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Split Two Months After Announcing Their Marriage As Rumors Of Infidelity Surface

Last night, it was announced that writer, producer and actress Lena Waithe and her wife, Alana Mayo, would be calling it quits a little bit over two months after The Chi creator revealed that they were married.

“After careful thought and consideration we have decided to part ways,” a joint statement shared with E! News read. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

This news comes after Waithe stated in the latest issue of i-D magazine that her “greatest personal success” was being married to Mayo and that marriage was something “I had been preparing for my whole life.”

“I didn’t realize that was what I was doing, but I think getting to the place where my wife and I were prepared, and ready, and excited about really joining our lives together as one, was something that didn’t come easy, and was not a fairytale or a movie. It took work, it took patience, it took unconditional love.”

The couple had been together three years and got engaged in late 2017. Waithe revealed on Ellen in November that she and Mayo tied the knot last year on a whim.

“We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big…you know,” she shared. “We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.'”

The announcement of their marriage falling apart comes with whispers that the cause of it was infidelity. According to Love B Scott, an exclusive source told the site that their decision to marry in the way they did was actually to appease Mayo after Waithe had been unfaithful in their relationship at some point. Things didn’t necessarily change for the better, though.

“Even after they married, Lena was still buying designer gifts — Chanel, Gucci — for other women,” the source shared.

Waithe has only spoke positively of Mayo, who is the head of Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier, and their relationship. She said that she was the first woman Mayo had been with and recently stated on The Breakfast Club that they met during their early days as writers.

“We’re both from Chicago, funny enough, born in the same month, same year, but we just never crossed paths there,” she said. “But we just met at a general meeting. There was no nothing going on there at that point. I was very professional. We just kept bumping into each other and all that kind of stuff. One day, we went to have drinks and something just clicked. It was different. We’ve been together ever since.”

We’re sad to see these two go their separate ways. Check out photos of the pair during happier times by hitting the flip: