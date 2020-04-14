Pet Care To Stay On Top Of During Quarantine

Adjusting to quarantine life takes some time. I hate even saying the words “adjusting to quarantine life” because it implies that this is the new normal. And it isn’t. It’s temporary. It’s a break from normal life. But it is a long one, so we’ve probably all been realizing that we can’t just stubbornly keep living exactly the same way we did before, nor can we just “wait until quarantine is over” to get around to some things. That wait may be too long for some tasks and responsibilities.

So while many of us have gotten the hang of caring for ourselves now—understanding we might not be eating exactly what we want at most meals, making sure to stay on top of self-care, and being responsible when it comes to social distancing—we may have overlooked a member of the family who also needs some routines up-kept: our pets!

Your first thought about your pet when social distancing began was probably just, “Okay I need to stock up on pet food.” But now, quarantine has gone on for quite some time and may continue to. And you know that Fido or Cupcake there has some routines she relies on, besides just regular feedings. Here is pet care not to slack off on during quarantine.

Brushing your pet’s teeth

If you typically rely on bi-annual anesthesia-free teeth cleanings or yearly anesthetic cleanings at the vet or through a clinic, you may fall behind on those right now. Though vets are still open because they are an essential business, many aren’t offering non-critical procedures right now, like teeth cleaning, as a way of minimizing the rate of spread of Coronavirus. They need the fewest number of people coming into their office as possible.