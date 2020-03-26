“You Can’t Even Keep Your Sex Life Private” Deyjah Addresses Hymen-Gate In New Season Of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle”

T.I.’s comments about his daughter Deyjah Harris’ gynecological anatomy was one of the biggest stories last year. It was all over Twitter, it certainly was our most popular story for the year, T.I. got an invitation to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” and eventually, the discussion resulted in a New York state assemblywoman proposing a bill outlawing hymen checks.

It was a big deal.

And while the conversation might have died down in the public eye, there was no way, they weren’t going to discuss this whole thing on the family reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”

And while we’ve heard more than enough from T.I., the upcoming season of the show, will allow Deyjah a chance to share her feelings about how she felt about it all.

In a clip of her in a confessional, Deyjah says that something has changed. Presumably, she’s speaking about her relationship with her father…but it could be a number of things. In another scene, Tiny says that T.I. has a habit of taking things too far. In another clip, someone says that Deyjah’s sex life can’t even be private.

Since this story broke, I’ve been wanting to know what Deyjah made of this invasion of privacy.

In addition to Deyjah’s story, T.I. and Tiny’s friends are going through their own things. Monica says that going through a divorce is like a death. In the midst of all this, her eldest son Rodney is dealing with a health issue. Toya Wright is facing her brothers’ killers. And since the death of his mother, the fabric of LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker’s marriage has changed.

Reginae is out of her relationship and moving into her own home.

Check it all out in the video below.

The new season of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” airs on Vh1 Monday, April 13th at 9PM ET/PT.