Apollo Nida, Surprisingly, Is Not A Fan Of Marc Daly’s Treatment Of Kenya Moore Either: “I Might Slap The Sh-t Out Of Him”

Apollo Nida and Peter Thomas may be long removed from their days of being the husbands of women on Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially since they’ve divorced and long moved on to new partners. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they don’t keep up with the drama that’s been happening on the show.

Apollo and Peter recently did a virtual interview with Michelle “ATLien” Brown of StraightFromtheA.com, and during that chat, they were asked about their thoughts on the new husbands and partners on RHOA. When the name of Kenya Moore’s estranged husband Marc Daly came up, Apollo didn’t have the nicest things to say about the restaurateur.

“He’s a real…you know what? I don’t like that guy, man,” he said while sitting with fiancée Sherien Almufti. “He’s a real d–k. He’s a d–khead.”

Both men contended that they don’t actually watch the show for full context of what’s going on, but Apollo and his partner Sherien follow blogs, including The Shaderoom, which often share clips that display Marc’s behavior towards Kenya. With that being said, he felt like he knew enough to stand by his comments, even if he could have shared them cleaner.

“Oh sorry, excuse my language. He’s a d–k,” he said. “I’m sorry. I don’t care, man. He’s demeaning. He’s like a chump, man. I might slap the sh-t out of him. Like for real, he’s not cool, man. He’s not cool.”

This is all interesting when you consider that Apollo and Kenya were accused of behaving inappropriately towards one another while he was still married to Phaedra Parks. There were sexting and even cheating allegations. He even claimed that Kenya gave him oral sex, which he would later apologize for after admitting he lied. So to see him go this hard to call out the “demeaning” behavior of her present husband, when he is engaged and wasn’t the best husband himself, is quite the sight.

As for where he stands these days with ex-wife Phaedra, things were rough when he was preparing to go to prison for conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges in 2014. He was incarcerated from then to 2019. They were still rocky after he claimed she was keeping him from his kids following his release from prison last June.

“DON’T WORRY ! We will be together soon,” he captioned an image of his boys. “No matter what,she can’t keep us apart. The fight will not stop to be a good DAD!!! There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of the 2 of u. LOVE AND MISS YA SO MUCH.#dayonedad #alwaysbeenthere #fathershaverightstoo.”

But by December, things seemed to be better. She told Bravo the kids celebrated Thanksgiving with their father, and she was hopeful he would be around to enjoy Christmas with them, too.

“The one thing that will be different about this year is that my sons’ father is home from being incarcerated, so hopefully he will be able to join us for some of the festivities,” she said.

Phaedra and Apollo were married from 2009 to 2017, and share sons Ayden and Dylan. Hit the flip to see photos of the former couple from happier times during his days as a RHOA hubby.

Back when things were good between the couple and friendly between them and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, they were a part of the couple’s televised wedding ceremony in 2014.