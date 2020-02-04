Brandon Reid Accuses Taylor Dunklin Of Committing Adultery And Joining Married At First Sight For Clout

I’m looking forward to when Married at First Sight’s Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid finally open up about what went on during their short-lived marriage, or the show airs what led to the implosion of it, because the allegations against both parties haven’t shown them in the best light.

In the latest news about the former couple, Reality TV World got their hands on the annulment Reid filed, and in it, he accuses Dunklin of not only committing adultery, but of also signing up to do the show in the hopes of just gaining exposure.

According to the site, the court complaint seeks “annulment or, in the alternative, absolute divorce.” He tries to give the impression that he was the victim of fraud because he signed up to marry Dunklin because he believed she too participated in Married at First Sight because she wanted love and to “establish a committed and lasting marriage.” However, he alleges that once they actually were married, it became obvious to him that she just wanted to “gain notoriety and attention.” He says that she allegedly tried to get on other reality shows, though he didn’t name or share what type of projects they were. And he claims she was still taking part in online dating while they were trying to work on their marriage and committed adultery that he wouldn’t be able to forgive.

Per the filing, the couple were married August 5, and he filed for the annulment on January 2 in Maryland, a day after Season 10 premiered. With that being said, it is possible that the couple may have actually made it past eight weeks after all, but found their relationship was falling apart after Decision Day. However, Dunklin did post on her Facebook in October that she was looking for a new female roommate because she was looking to move “fairly soon,” so maybe not. We will have to watch to find out how everything went down in the mean time.

As we previously reported, sources close to the cast, including participant Meka Jones, shared with us exclusively that Dunklin and Reid had a lot of issues because of how popular she was on social media even before joining MAFS, which made him uncomfortable.

“Brandon was suspicious of Taylor’s motives from the jump, because of her social media following, and he would blow up at production as a result,” Jones said. “His behavior was confusing; I don’t think anyone should be punished or discredited because they have a big social media following. What does that have to do with finding love?”

She, along with another unnamed source, claimed that Reid was not a fan of every moment being filmed, including the moments that weren’t so flattering.

“Brandon wanted to present a certain picture from the start – and he hated that EVERYTHING was being documented,” the source told us. “I’m not sure what he expected!”

It’s unfortunate how ugly things are already getting between these two. Even groomsmen of Reid’s from the wedding have been putting it out there that Dunklin was not who she seemed to be on the wedding day (including questioning if she was really a scientist). Nevertheless, it seems that Dunklin isn’t phased. Per info from the Married at First Sight fan page, she was spotted sans man and ring in London after filming ended. With that being said, it sounds like she’s moving on just fine.