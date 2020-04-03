“No, She Didn’t Kick Me Out”: Yandy’s Daughter Infinity Explains Where She’s Been Since Mendeecees Came Home

Ever since Mendeecees Harris was released from prison in late January, people have been wondering how Yandy Smith’s adopted daughter, Infinity Gilyard, has been adjusting. The Love and Hip Hop: New York star has spoken about things being just fine in her family on more than one occasion, but now Infinity is speaking for herself. At the end of March, she made a YouTube video addressing the constant questions people have about what is going on with her and whether or not she’d actually been “kicked out” of Yandy’s home. As the teen put it, “It’s all love over here.”

“I’m going to answer y’all once and once and for all,” she started the video. “Why would she kick me out? Tell me why?”

“She ain’t kick me out. Are you dumb? She’s my family for life…that’s from now until whenever,” she added. “Even when the world start falling off, we walking, we crawling, together. That’s my mother, are you dumb? Kick who out? What? When? Where?”

Instead, the 18-year-old shared that most of the year, she’s away at school, hence the reason she hasn’t been a constant presence on Yandy’s Instagram page.

“So what y’all don’t know is I live in a dorm Monday through Friday then I go home on the weekends,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t go home because I have basketball practice. So a lot of the things she do are over the weekend. Most of the time I’m in basketball, doing something with school or I’m being pulled in different directions, so no, she didn’t kick me out.”

“I spend time with my biological family and I spend time with my chosen family,” she added. “And yeah, that’s just pretty much the gist of it. That’s still my mother, we’re still like two peas in a pod. Nothing more, nothing less.”

The teen said people need to stop taking what they see on social media and running with it. She is still a part of the family and there’s no issues with her, Yandy or Mendeecees.

“Just because you don’t see us together don’t mean we ain’t together. I’m still a part of her family, I’m just not always in all of her pictures and things like that,” she said. “I don’t think social media should validate our relationship. Oh, because I’m not in a picture I’m not a part of the family or because I’m not at an event with them I’m not a part of the family. Y’all be reaching.”

“It’s no animosity, it’s no problems. I’m still part of the family,” she added. “I still am in foster care. That remains. And I’m about to go off to college and other things like that. But I think social media shouldn’t believe everything they see…you guys often create y’all own connotation about our relationship or where I am because I didn’t post I was there, or because she’s at a function and I’m not there. All of those things, those are you guys’ perspectives and you guys are entitled to that. Being in the public, you have the ability to perceive things however you want, but sometimes that don’t be the reality of things. So I just wanted to address the real truth.”

Yandy shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, “kicked out😳 @therealinfiniti_ can’t believe you put that on your YouTube. All I can do is laugh. Click the link in my bio😤😳🤨. Guess she had enough of the comments and decided to tell y’all.”

Back in February, Yandy first hit back at rumors she abandoned Infinity for her husband.

“How do you think she’d feel reading you say this. Of course it’s not true but how do you think it would make a CHILD feel?!!!!” she asked a follower who asked her about the claims. “Kids should be off-limits. Damn. It be your own kind.”

And for the record, back in January following Mendeecees’ release, we asked her if things had been worked out so that all parties could be in the home together. She confirmed that they had.

“It’s all figured out. There’s no law against it, he just needs a background check,” she told us. “As long as he doesn’t have any child abuse kind of issues then he’s fine, which he doesn’t. It’s fine. It’s worked out.”

She said late last year that she officially adopted Infinity, though the teen stated in her video that she’s still in the foster care system.

“I just wanted to make a difference in Infinity’s life,” she said. “I felt like it was important for her to have proper guidance. Fast forward to today, she is my big girl and I’m officially her mommy.”