Mendeecees Released From Prison After Four Years

For months now we’ve been reporting that Mendeecees would be coming home. Last year, in July, we shared that he would be released from prison in 2020. Then a few months later, in November, there were reports that Mendeecees would be coming home before the end of 2019.

But after months of speculation and assurances from Yandy that he would be home, “soon,” the day has finally come.

According to an exclusive report from The Shade Room, Mendeecees Harris was released from prison after four years today and has been reunited with Yandy Smith-Harris, his wife.

Harris pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in 2015 and was sentenced to 8-10 years in prison for transporting cocaine and heroin from New York City to Rochester, NY. He began serving his sentence in January 2016. Today’s release date means that he served a little more than half of his initial sentence. At the end of his trial, he’d already completed 15 months in jail. As we reported earlier, while incarcerated, Harris completed a substance abuse program, took courses on how to parent from prison, money management, health and nutrition, and public speaking. Reportedly, his participation in the substance abuse program decreased his sentence by a year.

There are very few details about his release but we’re sure that Yandy and the couple’s children are happy to have him back.

In our exclusive interview with Yandy, speaking about the last few months of his sentence, Yandy said: “Mendeecees is great! Mendeecees is wonderful. He is so ready to come home. We have been told a couple different times that it was time for him to come home, but officially, he will be here very soon. This time it’s for real.”

When we asked if he would be home before 2020, she said:

“Oh, yes! Absolutely.”

We wish their family the best.