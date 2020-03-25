“I Can Do Whatever I Want With This” Megan Thee Stallion Talks Twerking, Controlling Men & Vaginas

After a nasty and on-going battle with her record label, Houston-born and bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion, released her latest project, an EP titled, Suga. In promotion of the project, she’s been on a press tour. Recently, she spoke to Genius, about her song B.I.T.C.H. And in explaining the lyrics, she shared some interesting insights on her philosophies about a lot of different things. Check them out below.

Vaginas

You know you can’t control me, baby

Personally, I feel like when you a woman people be trying to put them restraints on you. ‘You should behave this way. You should do this because this is how society feel like women should be.’ And I’m like, ‘B*tch, we out here birthing people. B*tch, this vagina is magical. Babies come out of here. I can do whatever I want to do with this. If I wasn’t poppin’ this pus, you wouldn’t be born, b*tch. So you better be happy somebody was poppin they p*ssy for you to come out of.

Twerking

I don’t know when it happened that sometimes people get offended by twerking but that shit is crazy. I love to throw my ass. I love to shake my ass. That is like one of my favorite things to do. And I be seeing muhf*ckas be like, ‘Oh man, all you do is shake you’re a$$!’ And I be like ‘Damn, actually I go to school and I rap. And sometimes I be cooking. I’m a dog mom. I’m an awesome friend.’ It’s not all I be doing but maybe when you’re logging in, you came to see me twerk cuz you ain’t see that freestyle I just dropped? I can rap and twerk.

Clocking a man

You want me to blow ya phone up and keep lookin for ya until I find ya

I will never blow up nobody phone. I hate it when people blow up my phone. I’m definitely not about to be in a spot where somebody be like, ‘Ooo that b*tch calling my phone back to back.’ No.

Fighting over a man

You really want me to whoop the ho that you f*ckin with if I find her

Have I beat somebody’s ass for a man? No. Let me tell you, fighting is so ugly. Nails long. Girls is paying $80 to get their nails done. $100. Do you know nails just go up with them crystals and sh*t? Expensive. B*tch you want to fight me with these expensive ass nails on? No. This hair was not cheap. You want to f*ck up my lace, ma’am you don’t care about yourself. You want to f*ck up your hair? That’s crazy. And I did my makeup real good.

Controlling men

I’ve definitely had somebody try to come in my life and tell me what I shouldn’t do. ‘Oh, you shouldn’t be doing this on your fans and I don’t like that.’ And I’m like Damn, I’m the m*thaf*cking hot girl. I turn up with everybody. Are you crazy? You can’t tell me not to shake my ass on a fan. On stage? Are you stupid?

Being self-sufficient

Ain’t no n*gga finna stop me/independent I got me

I was just raised by a bunch of independent women. My daddy definitely was in my life. My mom and my dad were together. When I was in high school, he passed. So now it’s just me and my mama. And I had two grandmothers, my grandmother and my great-grandmother. So it’s literally just us all the time. Seeing my mother get up and go to work everyday. My grandmother go to work everyday. My great grandmother she had like three houses in South Park. She just was good because she was hustling when she was young. That was the example that I had. So I was like, ‘You know what? When I get older, I really want to be able to take care of myself.’ I don’t want to depend on anybody to take care of me. Because you never know what could happen.

You can listen to Megan’s full interview, here.