Did Megan Thee Stallion Just Call Meek Mill A “Pick Me” In Response To His Twerking Comments?

Yesterday, rapper Meek Mill hopped on Twitter to share another controversial thought about women—Black women specifically. In addition to his comments from two years running about lace fronts and wigs, Meek stepped back up to the podium of his Twitter account to tell the world something else he was tired of seeing: twerking.

The timing of his comment was interesting given the fact that fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, known not only for her exceptional rapping ability but for her impeccable knees, had a video of herself twerking go viral.

If you’ve never seen Megan twerk, please know it’s a sight to behold and in my opinion, a true art form. You can check it out below.

When the video started gaining traction, there were several people who said this is all she does. That’s wildly inaccurate. Megan be spitting and is a whole college student. But you know how it goes. The people love you one day and hate you the next.

So while we don’t know what inspired this comment, Megan’s video could have very well been the backdrop for Meek telling the world that we’d burnt out twerking.

Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that shit lol Y’all burnt twerking out 😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 27, 2020

And given the last couple of tweets Megan fired off, there’s a good chance that she interpreted Meek’s comments as a dig toward her. Because yesterday, she tweeted this.

I hate a “pick me” ass nigga 😂 sick of these fake woke ass men — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 28, 2020

And for those who may have doubted the intention of her words, she offered this as follow up.

I’m using “Pick me” as when you just saying shit that you believe will get you a pat on the back/ acceptance from other people https://t.co/YT2yjNnwTs — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 28, 2020

Ha! I think what’s happening is pretty clear. As I wrote yesterday, Meek comes with these opinions about Black women and what they’re doing with their bodies to get a rise out of people, to get them mentioning his name, good, bad, or indifferent. Given the fact that he’s set to drop an album this year, he wants his name at the top of people’s minds. And since Black women are the easiest group to discuss, target, clown and diss—particularly as a Black man in Hip Hop, Meek is simply following a time-honored formula of using Black women to collect chuckles and clout chase. In which case, Megan is entirely right. His behavior is very “pick me.”