How To Deal When A Loved One Refuses To Practice Social Distancing

Unfortunately, not everyone is committed to flattening the curve through social distancing. Some still believe measures to stop the spread are overblown. Some still think it’s a hoax. Others think they’re invincible. And then, there are those who are selfish and have no idea how their careless actions are putting others in danger. Regardless the reason, the decision of some to continue life as usual have caused a major rift in many families. Take comedian Luenell, for example, who recently took to social media to share that she banned her daughter from her home as a result of her failure to take this pandemic seriously. If you’re in a similar position and are wondering what to do about your loved one who is refusing to practice social distancing, keep reading.

Establish physical boundaries

If you have a loved one who is refusing to take necessary precautions, the first and most important thing that you should do is establish physical boundaries. You will not be able to control another adult, but you should not allow another person’s poor choices to put your health at risk. If someone is refusing to practice social distancing, let them know that you will not be seeing them until the coast is clear.