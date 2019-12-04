Luenell Believes Lil Fizz & Apryl Jones Need To Get They “A** Whooped” Over What They Did To Omarion

At this point a little some of errybody has weighed in on the cringeworthy moments Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones shared while their romance blossomed on the current season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Comedian Luenell sat down with VLAD TV, (the same outlet where Omarion broke his peaceful silence on his former bandmates relationship with the mother of his two children) where she broke down why she feels Fizz and Apryl both deserve a beatdown.

As we should expect, Luenell gave it to us two shots straight with absolutely no hint of chaser. While her language is raw, she basically says what most of us are thinking.

“Well, there’s two ways I look at it. I look at it in real life, and I look at it in reality TV life,” she began. “In real life that s–t is out of order and Lil Fizz needs his ass whopped and the b—h too. Not that I say you should hit women, but you could sho’ push the b—h down on the couch or something and get up in her face and talk s–t. Because that’s out of order!”

Luenell went on to say that the situation has to be especially confusing for the children involved. “So now my kids seeing Uncle Fizz over here in the bed with mommie? B—h I’ll kill you for that s–t!” she said.

“It’s just everybody f—–g everybody when you get in the reality TV world, it do something to your mind,” she said. “But in the real world, that would be some s–t.”

Other than her critique of Fizz and Apryl, Luenell also had smoke for the Jackson’s and brought up the fact that both Randy and Jermaine Jackson have children from the same woman.

“You can’t be my brother and have kids with my baby mama you b—h! What the f–k is that? I love the Jackson’s but that some b——t.”

The interview circled back to Omarion after the host showed Luenell a clip of Omarion’s recent comments, where he claimed to be unbothered by Fizz and Apryl making it official.

“Well first of all, that’s a very—trying to be politically correct TV answer,” Luenell said. “Like you can’t be smashing my boy! Like the kids know him. What are you doing? Millions of people in the world—want to be a trashbox? B—h go f–k one of them!”

“He probably going to have that motherf—-r pushed down the steps or something at some place or time, both of ’em,” she continued.

While Omarion hasn’t had much commentary, he did happen to announce the next phase of the Millennium Tour (without B2k) on Lil Fizz’s birthday.

“That’s an old b—h ass TV answer. What the f—? I would whip both of they motherf——g a—-s.”

“The people that was there, we not from the same era, neighborhood, mindset” Luenell said in response to the notion that everyone praised Omarion’s serene mindset.

“Out of all the people in the world, I could’ve lined him up–I got hoes in different area codes. I could’ve line him up with any of my girlfriends and you want to go and smash your boys baby mama? All of us would be in jail if it was me and my team.”

“I praise him for being able to keep it cute, because I could not,” she said.

Watch the whole interview below.

(Warning: Interview includes graphic language that is definitely NSFW!)