Life Will Humble You: 10 Things You Shouldn’t Speak On If You Haven’t Experienced Them

One of the most powerful lessons my grandmother taught me before she left this earth was to refrain from speaking on things that I’ve never experienced. “Life is long and you never know where you’ll end up before all is said and done,” is what she would often tell me and my cousins just as we got to running our mouths on things we knew nothing about. While it would be years after her passing before that lesson truly began to resonate and have significant meaning in my life, I’m eternally thankful for her teaching because life has a way of humbling you– fast. Here are 10 things to avoid speaking on unless you’ve experienced them personally.

Being black

It’s always interesting to hear people of other racial backgrounds attempt to offer their two cents on what it means to be Black in America. Non-black people love to run their mouths about what Black people should and should not find offensive and will not hesitate to argue you down about how all Americans are granted the same opportunities. All the while, they have never and will never walk a mile in a Black person’s shoes.