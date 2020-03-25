It Was All Good Just 2 Weeks Ago: 13 Pics Of Celebs Living Happy And Free Pre-Rona

Most of us have been in the house either in self-isolation to protect ourselves, or quarantining to protect others from COVID-19, for, at least a little over a week (I’m personally going on 13 days). It’s crazy to think that just a couple of weeks ago, we were all going out, coming and going from work, meeting up with friends, watching sports, running our usual errands. Now, many of us would love to go back to that as we await some good news about this virus. Even celebrities, whose home situation is likely a lot more extravagant than the rest of us, are getting bored. They miss the days of Lakers games, fashion shows and special events. It really was all good just a couple of weeks ago. Hit the flip to see photos of stars living happy and free earlier this month, before the ‘rona took over.

Jay-Z & Blue Ivy

Daddy-daughter time was a bit more extravagant for Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy before everyone had to stay indoors (and the NBA had to suspend their season). On March 8, two-fifths of the Carter family stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Clippers play against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in, you guessed it, Los Angeles.