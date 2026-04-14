‘I’m Blocking You!’ — Gabourey Sidibe Slams Critics Bashing Her Twin Toddlers’ Hair

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Gabby Sidibe warns fans to “keep it cute” when it comes to any conversation about her kids; especially when it comes to the twin toddlers’ hair.

The actress decided to speak out after facing some criticism online over the state of her toddlers’ hair. In her statement, she made it clear that she is not looking for unsolicited parenting advice and is perfectly fine with the way things are handled in her household.

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In a post shared on Threads, Sidibe called out her followers who had been sharing their opinions on her children’s manes. Clearly uninterested in what anyone thinks of her kids’ hair or how she parents, Gabby warned her fans that anyone who continued perpetuating hate would be blocked.

She also highlighted the fact that she always brushes her childrens’ hair, but as active as they are, looking polished doesn’t last long.