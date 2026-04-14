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Gabourey Sidibe Slams Critics Bashing Her Twin Toddlers’ Hair

‘I’m Blocking You!’ — Gabourey Sidibe Slams Critics Bashing Her Twin Toddlers’ Hair

The 'Empire' actress decided to speak out after facing some criticism online over the state of her daughter and son's hair.

Published on April 14, 2026
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Gabby Sidibe warns fans to “keep it cute” when it comes to any conversation about her kids; especially when it comes to the twin toddlers’ hair.

The actress decided to speak out after facing some criticism online over the state of her toddlers’ hair. In her statement, she made it clear that she is not looking for unsolicited parenting advice and is perfectly fine with the way things are handled in her household.

RELATED CONTENT: “You Make Me Happier Than I’ve Ever Been”: Gabourey Sidibe Has A New Man

In a post shared on Threads, Sidibe called out her followers who had been sharing their opinions on her children’s manes. Clearly uninterested in what anyone thinks of her kids’ hair or how she parents, Gabby warned her fans that anyone who continued perpetuating hate would be blocked.

She also highlighted the fact that she always brushes her childrens’ hair, but as active as they are, looking polished doesn’t last long.

“If you comment, telling me to do my toddlers hair, I’m blocking you,” Sidibe began. “Their hair is always brushed but they are active toddlers who play hard and aggressively launch into Head Shoulders Knees and Toes during lunch so they get ketchup and eggs in it so we sometimes do their hair several times a day. My daughter’s hair is braided every week and when it gets fuzzy in an hour I don’t immediately rebraid it because I didn’t have kids for the esthetic.”

Gabby went on to mention in a follow-up post that things are hard enough as it is, so she doesn’t need any more input from outside voices. She went on to joke that her cat, Aaron, would have special attention paid to his hair for an upcoming birthday trip.

“So in closing, let’s keep it cute cuz I’m fighting for my life as it is and trying to impress the timeline with constantly manicured children isn’t on my list of chores,” she continued. “Aaron will however be debuting the fresh box braids he got for his birthday trip to Punta Cana.”

This candid response from the star has resonated with many parents online, with many of her fans rallying behind her in the comments.

“Anyone who expects constantly manicured children is delusional! Playing is educational,” one follower responded.

Another added, “Child…. You’re Mothering twins!There’s probably no time to do Your hair, if they’re happy , strong and feels the love….. You’re doing a great job! Tell those 🫏🫏🫏to kick rocks ( really hard ones).”

RELATED CONTENT: Clapback Cassanova! Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Destroys Haters, Will ‘Beef With His Grandma’ For Her

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