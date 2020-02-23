Blue Ivy Is Now An Award Winning Artist

Blue Ivy is following in her parent’s footsteps. At the NAACP Image Awards dinner, the eight-year-old snagged her first trophy for her contribution to her the track “Brown Skin Girl” from the Lion King soundtrack, Lion King: The King. According to People, she took home an award for Outstanding Duo/Group for the track, which she not only lent her vocals to but she also has a writing credit for. Blue was also able to have her first song on the Hot Billboard 100 with “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyonce, who we are sure was a proud mama that night, racked up a few trophies herself. The “Hold Up” singer won six awards that included Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation for Lion King:The Gift which she curated, Outstanding Song Contemporary for her remake of “Before I Let Go” Outstanding Album for Homecoming and Outstanding Song Traditional for her song “Spirit.”

After her big win, Blue’s grandmother Tina Lawson made sure to shout her out on Instagram.

“Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for songing and writing on “Brown Skin Girl” from the Album The Gift.,” she said. “The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you. 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice.”

The NAACP Image Awards airs February 23rd at 8 pm EST on BET.

Last year, Blue’s dad Jay Z took home the prestigious President’s Award for his philanthropic work. This year’s recipient is singer/beauty mogul Rihanna.

Bey is sharing her love of music with her first-born and she is becoming a creative according to a source close to the family.

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” the source told People. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond.”