NYC Dept. Of Health Releases Sex Guide To Follow For Coronavirus Prevention

This is a great time to keep your hands to yourself according to New York City’s Department of Health.

The panic around the Coronavirus pandemic has lead New York City’s Department of Health to urge New Yorkers to not only quarantine themselves, but to practice safe sex like they never have before.

The city agency released a document detailing how to engage in sexual relations without passing COVID-19. It’s a detailed outline of the do’s and don’ts of doing the nasty during this public health emergency.

One precaution they encouraged was self-love.

You are your safest sex partner,” reads the guide. “Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.”

They encouraged having cyber relations and putting in-person hook-ups on hold for now.

“Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you,” it added.

If you are going to be intimate, they said it’s best to not have any new sex partners during this time.

“The next safest partner is someone you live with,” it reads. “Having close contact– including sex — with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.”

They acknowledged that the virus cannot be transmitted through semen and vaginal fluid, however they warned against practicing against any type of anal play and anal intercourse.

“COVID-19 has been found in the feces of people who are infected with the virus,” it reads.

Agency officials added that it’s crucial to also improve hygienic practices and to hit the shower before and after you hit the sheets.

“Washing up before and after sex is more important than ever.”

They added that if you or your partner have an illness that make you more vulnerable to getting COVID-19, then just avoid sex altogether.

Take a look at the guide below.