Tik Tok Was Deleting Lizzo’s Swimsuit Videos Until She Called Them Out

It’s no secret that Lizzo has more bounce to the ounce. It’s a fact she celebrates through her music, her messaging, and on her social media pages. But apparently, some of these sites aren’t riding her body positivity wave.

Recently, Lizzo posted a video of herself on Tik Tok, an app that features short-form mobile videos.

In the videos she was wearing a swimsuit.

The social site must have had a problem with it because they deleted the video.

In response, Lizzo posted another Tik Tok of herself lip-syncing over Erin McMillen’s “I Know.” But in the text over the video, she shared the real intent of the video.

“Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits. But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? Tiktok… we need to talk.”

We know what sis is saying. There’s something about her body that makes the folks at Tik Tok perceive it as inappropriate, too much, hyper sexual. But Lizzo’s body is what it is and she shouldn’t be treated differently because of it. And I strongly doubt Tik Tok is going to scrub their app of any women and men in swimwear.

Lizzo spoke to this double standard during an interview with Glamour, “When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not, last year. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women. I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

As you might imagine, with 3.4 million followers and 9.8 million views on that video alone, it caught the attention of the Tik Tok heads. And according to Page Six, the site restored the video.

A spokesperson for the social site told Page Six, that the removal of the video had nothing to do with body type. The spokesperson said the video was removed because they believed Lizzo was flashing her underwear in the video. But upon further review, the discovered that it was Lizzo’s bathing suit and not her underwear.

I’m not sure of the difference in coverage between underwear and swimwear but whatever’s clever.