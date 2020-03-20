Check Out All The Looks From Loni Love’s New Ashley Stewart Collection

Following the success of her first partnership with Ashley Stewart during the holiday season last year, Loni Love is back with a whole new collection of pieces for the plus-size women’s clothing and lifestyle brand.

The Real co-host launched her exclusive Loni Love x Ashley Stewart Spring 2020 collection on Friday. This is the first of three new collections on the way in her partnership with the brand, and the pieces are focused on embracing current trends as well as color. Love said the bolder the better.

“This collection is all about celebrating color and vibrancy right in time for the warmer months,” she shared with us via email. “I want to encourage women to embrace their individuality with these bright and bold pieces. More often than not, clothing in extended sizes can be boring and basic, so it was important to me to curate new and exciting patterns in this collection.”

The 48-year-old star knows just as much as anyone else shopping for plus-size clothing how important it is to have options that not only fit “curvaceous bodies,” but also are beautiful.

“I’ve been wearing Ashley Stewart for years, so I’ve loved actually being a part of the process of opening up affordable and fashionable options for women of all curvy shapes and sizes,” she said. “From launching my first-ever fashion partnership for Holiday 2019, to this latest Spring 2020 collection, it’s been a dream come true.”

If you’re intrigued and want to see what Love’s line has to offer, hit the flip for a look at images of everything from chic dresses, pantsuits and jeans with the comedian and TV host as model.